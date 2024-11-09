7:50 minutes 7:50 minutes Problem 17.14 Textbook Question Textbook Question A deficiency of the enzyme adenine transferase causes a lack of adenine for purine synthesis and a high level of adenine in the urine. Draw the condensed structural formula for adenosine monophosphate.

