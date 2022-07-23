Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge around atoms, molecules, or chemical groups. A polar molecule has a significant difference in electronegativity between its atoms, leading to a partial positive charge on one end and a partial negative charge on the other. Nonpolar molecules, in contrast, have an even distribution of charge, resulting in no distinct poles. Understanding polarity is crucial for predicting solubility and interactions between different substances.

Solubility Solubility is the ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent, forming a homogeneous solution. The principle of 'like dissolves like' explains that polar solutes tend to dissolve well in polar solvents, while nonpolar solutes are more soluble in nonpolar solvents. This concept is essential for understanding the interactions between different substances, particularly in chemical reactions and biological systems.