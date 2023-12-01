Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
Table of contents
1. Matter and Measurements
2h 50m
Worksheet
What is Chemistry?
4m
The Scientific Method
5m
Classification of Matter
10m
States of Matter
4m
Physical & Chemical Changes
14m
Chemical Properties
6m
Physical Properties
4m
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
8m
Temperature (Simplified)
6m
Scientific Notation
13m
SI Units (Simplified)
3m
Metric Prefixes
15m
Significant Figures (Simplified)
10m
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements
3m
Significant Figures: In Calculations
10m
Conversion Factors (Simplified)
13m
Dimensional Analysis
11m
Density
7m
Specific Gravity
4m
Density of Geometric Objects
7m
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
3m
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
3h 39m
Worksheet
The Atom (Simplified)
9m
Subatomic Particles (Simplified)
7m
Isotopes
13m
Ions (Simplified)
10m
Atomic Mass (Simplified)
7m
Atomic Mass (Conceptual)
7m
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
5m
Periodic Table: Classifications
11m
Periodic Table: Group Names
6m
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
4m
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)
3m
Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)
6m
Law of Definite Proportions
6m
Atomic Theory
7m
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
9m
Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)
4m
Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)
6m
Bohr Model (Simplified)
6m
Emission Spectrum (Simplified)
2m
Electronic Structure
3m
Electronic Structure: Shells
3m
Electronic Structure: Subshells
2m
Electronic Structure: Orbitals
8m
Electronic Structure: Electron Spin
2m
Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons
2m
The Electron Configuration (Simplified)
12m
Electron Arrangements
4m
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
4m
The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)
8m
Ions and the Octet Rule
8m
Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified)
6m
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)
3m
Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)
4m
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
3m
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)
4m
3. Ionic Compounds
1h 37m
Worksheet
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges
12m
Periodic Table: Transition Metal Charges
3m
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified)
4m
Periodic Trend: Ranking Ionic Radii
3m
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
4m
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)
4m
Ionic Bonding
6m
Naming Monoatomic Cations
6m
Naming Monoatomic Anions
2m
Polyatomic Ions
17m
Naming Ionic Compounds
7m
Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds
5m
Naming Ionic Hydrates
4m
Naming Acids
13m
4. Molecular Compounds
1h 24m
Worksheet
Covalent Bonds
6m
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds
3m
Molecular Models
2m
Bonding Preferences
4m
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)
3m
Multiple Bonds
3m
Multiple Bonds (Simplified)
2m
Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds
6m
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)
3m
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)
6m
Resonance Structures (Simplified)
5m
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)
4m
Electron Geometry (Simplified)
5m
Molecular Geometry (Simplified)
9m
Bond Angles (Simplified)
6m
Dipole Moment (Simplified)
9m
Molecular Polarity (Simplified)
2m
5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
2h 33m
Worksheet
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change
5m
Law of Conservation of Mass
3m
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)
9m
Solubility Rules
11m
Molecular Equations
18m
Types of Chemical Reactions
8m
Complete Ionic Equations
12m
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
14m
Redox Reactions
5m
Spontaneous Redox Reactions
4m
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
14m
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
17m
Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified)
13m
Galvanic Cell (Simplified)
12m
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities
1h 18m
Worksheet
Empirical Formula
14m
Molecular Formula
7m
Calculating Molar Mass
4m
Mole Concept
14m
Mass Percent
4m
Stoichiometry
10m
Limiting Reagent
11m
Percent Yield
12m
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
2h 9m
Worksheet
Nature of Energy
4m
First Law of Thermodynamics
6m
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
7m
Bond Energy
4m
Thermochemical Equations
5m
Heat Capacity
9m
Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)
3m
Hess's Law
12m
Rate of Reaction
11m
Energy Diagrams
10m
Chemical Equilibrium
3m
The Equilibrium Constant
6m
Le Chatelier's Principle
11m
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)
11m
Spontaneous Reaction
6m
Entropy (Simplified)
6m
Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified)
8m
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids
2h 3m
Worksheet
Pressure Units
6m
Kinetic Molecular Theory
6m
The Ideal Gas Law
8m
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
5m
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
5m
Chemistry Gas Laws
11m
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
5m
Standard Temperature and Pressure
6m
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
10m
Gas Stoichiometry
6m
Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)
13m
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
7m
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids
5m
Heating and Cooling Curves
24m
9. Solutions
2h 20m
Worksheet
Solutions
6m
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
13m
Solutions: Mass Percent
6m
Percent Concentrations
4m
Molarity
7m
Osmolarity
8m
Parts per Million (ppm)
5m
Solubility: Temperature Effect
6m
Intro to Henry's Law
3m
Henry's Law Calculations
5m
Dilutions
6m
Solution Stoichiometry
6m
Electrolytes (Simplified)
11m
Equivalents
4m
Molality
12m
The Colligative Properties
10m
Boiling Point Elevation
4m
Freezing Point Depression
3m
Osmosis
9m
Osmotic Pressure
3m
10. Acids and Bases
2h 22m
Worksheet
Acid-Base Introduction
9m
Arrhenius Acid and Base
3m
Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base
11m
Acid and Base Strength
12m
Ka and Kb
6m
The pH Scale
14m
Auto-Ionization
5m
pH of Strong Acids & Bases
9m
Acid-Base Equivalents
9m
Acid-Base Reactions
4m
Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)
4m
Ionic Salts (Simplified)
17m
Buffers
14m
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
12m
Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)
5m
11. Nuclear Chemistry
49m
Worksheet
Types of Radiation
5m
Alpha Decay
8m
Beta Decay
11m
Gamma Emission
6m
Electron Capture
3m
Positron Emission
5m
Radioactive Half-Life
4m
Measuring Radioactivity
4m
BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures
1h 38m
Worksheet
Laboratory Materials
29m
Experimental Error
12m
Distillation & Floatation
12m
Chromatography
6m
Filtration and Evaporation
4m
Extraction
17m
Test for Ions and Gases
14m
BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions
47m
Worksheet
Multiplication and Division Operations
6m
Addition and Subtraction Operations
6m
Power and Root Functions
6m
Power and Root Functions
20m
The Quadratic Formula
7m
12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
1h 6m
Worksheet
Introduction to Organic Chemistry
6m
Structural Formula
5m
Condensed Formula
7m
Skeletal Formula
3m
Functional Groups in Chemistry
9m
Naming Alkanes
3m
The Alkyl Groups
9m
Naming Alkanes with Substituents
6m
Naming Cyclic Alkanes
3m
Naming Other Substituents
6m
Alkane Reactions
4m
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
1h 23m
Worksheet
Spatial Orientation of Bonds
2m
Intro to Hydrocarbons
12m
Isomers
9m
Chirality
8m
Naming Alkenes
6m
Naming Alkynes
5m
Intro to Addition Reactions
3m
Halogenation Reaction
2m
Hydrogenation Reaction
2m
Hydrohalogenation Reaction
4m
Hydration Reaction
6m
Naming Benzene
12m
Benzene Reactions
6m
14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
31m
Worksheet
Naming Alcohols
6m
Naming Ethers
6m
Naming Thiols
2m
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions
5m
Intro to Redox Reactions
4m
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
3m
Reactions of Thiols
2m
15. Aldehydes and Ketones
37m
Worksheet
Naming Ketones
6m
Naming Aldehydes
7m
Tollens' and Benedict's Test
8m
Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones
7m
Hemiacetal and Acetal Formation
6m
16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
42m
Worksheet
Naming Carboxylic Acids
11m
Naming Esters
8m
Naming Amides
6m
Carboxylic Acid Reactions
2m
Ester Reactions: Esterification
2m
Ester Reactions: Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis
2m
Ester Reactions: Saponification
2m
Amide Formation
2m
Amide Hydrolysis
4m
17. Amines
39m
Worksheet
Classifying Amines
3m
Naming Amines
12m
Naming Ammonium Salts
11m
Functional Group Priorities
8m
Amine Reactions
3m
18. Amino Acids and Proteins
1h 51m
Worksheet
Intro to Amino Acids
6m
Amino Acid Three Letter Codes
5m
Amino Acid One Letter Codes
14m
Amino Acid Classifications
21m
Peptides
12m
Primary Protein Structure
4m
Secondary Protein Structure
17m
Tertiary Protein Structure
11m
Quaternary Protein Structure
10m
Summary of Protein Structure
7m
19. Enzymes
1h 37m
Worksheet
Intro to Enzymes
3m
Enzyme Classification
34m
Enzyme-Substrate Complex
6m
Models of Enzyme Action
5m
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity
12m
Enzyme Inhibition
8m
Enzyme Regulation: Allosteric Control
5m
Enzyme Regulation: Feedback Control
6m
Enzyme Regulation: Covalent Modification
14m
20. Carbohydrates
1h 47m
Worksheet
Intro to Carbohydrates
4m
Classification of Carbohydrates
4m
Fischer Projections
4m
Enantiomers vs Diastereomers
8m
D vs L Enantiomers
9m
Cyclic Hemiacetals
8m
Intro to Haworth Projections
4m
Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides
11m
Mutarotation
4m
Reduction of Monosaccharides
10m
Oxidation of Monosaccharides
7m
Glycosidic Linkage
14m
Disaccharides
7m
Polysaccharides
7m
