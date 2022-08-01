which of the phone features are indicative of random errors. So the first option doing numerous measurements and taking the average in order to minimize any errors. Remember, we talked about this up above. Random errors are unpredictable. On the same scale that you're measuring something, you may give you a total that's 1 g too high, and then another instance that may give you a math That's 2 g to light. It's always fluctuating between being too much or too or too low. Here. A way to minimize random error is to take numerous measurements and then take the overall average of those measurements. So, yes, this is indicative of a random error, so we know that option one is at least true. The results of an experiment are consistently greater than expected or less than expected. So here it's saying consistently consistently, would imply that it's a predictable outcome. So this would indicate that we have a systematic error. Remember, systematic errors will consistently give us ah value that's greater than expected or less than expected. Never both so this would be indicate indicates a systematic error, so this would not be an option. We're finding the parameters of the experiments help to eliminate any errors. Now I remember a random error is unpredictable, so there's nothing really we can do on ourselves to stop it from happening. All we can do is help to minimize random error by taking several measurements here. If we're gonna redefine or refine the parameters, that means that we're dealing with a systematic error. One reason that systematic errors occurred is because the design of the experiment may be flawed. So we go back and we tweak it a little bit to make it better. This helps to eliminate systematic errors. Finally, the three existence off the error is hard to determine. So here it's easy to see that we have a random error. You measure something several times, and you get numbers that are too high and too low. It's always fluctuating back and forth between being too high or too low. We know that's not normal, so we know there's a problem there. Ah, systematic error, though it will consistently give us a number that's too high or give us a number that's too low because it's consistently doing this. It's hard for us to determine if that if an error does occur or not, so this would be indicative of a systematic error. So out of my four options on Lee, Option One represents a random error. Now that we've done this example trying to do the final one, see if you get the same answer that I get when you come back and take a look at my explanation.

Hide transcripts