Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions Example 1

here in this example Question it says Identify the half reactions from the following redox reaction. So here we have permanganate plus so forest acid producing mag unease to ion plus by sulfide ion. All right, remember to get the half reactions. We look for elements that are not oxygen or hydrogen. So we can see here we have mango knees with mango knees, so that would represent a half reaction so we'd have em n o for minus Equus two mn two plus acquis. Then we can see that the other element that is not oxygen or hydrogen is sulfur. So here we have so first acid giving us by sulfate ion. So these will represent our two half reactions.

