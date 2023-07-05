Skip to main content
Molecular Geometry (Simplified)
Problem 71
Choose the shape (1 to 6) that matches each of the following descriptions (a to c): 1. linear 2. bent (109°) 3. trigonal planar 4. bent (120°) 5. trigonal pyramidal 6. tetrahedral b. a molecule with a central atom that has four electron groups and three bonded atoms

