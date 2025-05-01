Select correct answer(s) that would yield more products in the following reaction.

CH 4 (g) + 4 F 2 (g) ⇌ CF 4 (g) + 4 HF(g) ΔH = 38.2 kJ/mol

a) increase pressure

b) increase temperature

c) add 0.31 moles of F 2

d) add some Xenon gas

e) cool down reaction vessel

f) decrease volume