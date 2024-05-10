22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
Anaerobic Respiration
Problem 22.74
Which of the following conversions would you expect to consume energy and which would you expect to yield energy based on the final oxidation state of the coenzymes involved in each reaction?
a. pyruvate → lactate
