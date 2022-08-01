Molecular Models Concept 1

Now, molecular models represent a way to describe the chemical bonds between elements through the use of color coded balls for elements. So here we have these color coded balls that are also kind of arranged in terms of size. Don't worry about the differences in size. What it's important remember the different types of colors associated with elements on the periodic table. So if we have a white ball here that represents hydrogen, a black ball represents carbon, then we have here the sky blue ball, which is nitrogen. Next we have this red ball here, which is oxygen. Then here we're going to have this grayish off white one, which is flooring. This Navy Blue one is phosphorus, lime green, is sulfur, and then finally this I guess forest green looking one is chlorine. So these are the different color codes for these spheres that represent different elements on the periodic table. No.

Hide transcripts