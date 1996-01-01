18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Primary Protein Structure
Problem 18.68a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Bradykinin, a peptide that helps to regulate blood pressure, has the primary structure Arg-Pro-Pro-Gly-Phe-Ser-Pro-Phe-Arg.
a. Draw the complete structural formula of bradykinin.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Primary Protein Structure Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice