Based on the sweetness index in Table 6.2, if you tasted a drop of each of the syrups below, which would taste the sweetest?
(a) light corn syrup (100% glucose)
Master Polysaccharides Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Based on the sweetness index in Table 6.2, if you tasted a drop of each of the syrups below, which would taste the sweetest?
(a) light corn syrup (100% glucose)
If one sweetener packet of Splenda, Sweet’N Low, or Equal has the same sweetness as two tablespoons of sugar, according to Table 6.2, which of the packets contains the smallest amount of the sweetener?
Describe the similarities and differences of the following polysaccharides:
(a) amylose and amylopectin
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
(a) not digestible by humans
How is the polysaccharide heparin different from the glucose polysaccharides?
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
(d) produces maltose during digestion
The shell of a shrimp is composed of chitin. If you eat a boiled shrimp without removing the shell, will your body break the shell down into its component sugars? Explain. (Hint: Compare chitin’s structure to that of amylose and cellulose.)