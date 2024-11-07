Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Blood Type Compatibility Blood type compatibility is crucial for safe blood transfusions. Each blood type is determined by the presence or absence of specific antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Type B blood has B antigens, and individuals with this blood type can receive blood from type B and type O donors, but not from type A, which has A antigens that could trigger an immune response.

ABO Blood Group System The ABO blood group system classifies blood into four main types: A, B, AB, and O, based on the presence of A and B antigens. Type A has A antigens, type B has B antigens, type AB has both, and type O has neither. Understanding this system is essential for determining which blood types can be safely donated to recipients with different blood types.