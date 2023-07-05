Skip to main content
GOB ChemistryClassification & Balancing of Chemical ReactionsMolecular Equations
Problem 68
Write the balanced chemical equation for the neutralization reaction of stomach acid HCl with Al(OH)₃, an ingredient in some antacids.

