GOB ChemistryNuclear ChemistryTypes of Radiation
Problem 81
Textbook Question

All the elements beyond uranium, the transuranium elements, have been prepared by bombardment and are not naturally occurring elements. The first transuranium element neptunium, Np, was prepared by bombarding U-238 with neutrons to form a neptunium atom and a beta particle. Complete the following equation: (5.2) ¹₀n + ²³⁸₉₂U →? + ?

