everyone. So in this video, let's take a look at extracting. Now, we're going to say under extraction, we have the separation of a solid and a liquid. And we're gonna say the removal of a component from a mixture is done by selective precipitation in a new solvent here already partially colored this in. So here we're doing extraction and here we have it with a separate story funnel. Now we're gonna say that this blue portion here is the more dense liquid portion. So that's why it's on the bottom. And let's say that this represents water. So water here would be our acquis phase or aqueous layer. And then we're going to say up here is an organic layer. Now let's say that we have two compounds in here in the organic phase. Let's say that one of them Was Ammonia, which is NH three. And let's say that the other one was acetic acid. Now, typically with extractions, um it's customary to do with acid based reactions, were gonna say acid base extractions is the most common used form. We're gonna say the ph of the system is selectively varied by adding strong or weak acids or bases. We're going to say depending on the PK of the component, it's liability and equity organic solvents will change. So here we're talking about changing one of the two compounds A and B. By adding either a acid or base to the organic phase. Now here we're going to say formation of an ion equals increased liability in the acquis Aquarius solvent layer because Aquarius water is polar ions are polar. So they mix together non ionic form equals increased liability in the organic layer organic layer it tends to be more non polar. Not having a charge chance to make you non polar so they'll mix together. So what we do here. So for example let's say we had these two within the organic player A. And B. And let's say I wanted to remove acetic acid from the Secretary funnel. What could I do? What what I would do here Since acetic acid is acidic I can add some base to the secretary final. So I'd add some strong base to the Secretary funnel. It would seep into the organic layer. And since I'm using a base the base would remove the proton or H. Plus ions form acetic acid and change it into the acetate. I'll so the A. C. T. And I on now as a charge it's polar. So it would travel down out of the organic layer into the aqueous layer. And now that it's in the aqueous layer I would drain this aqueous layer into a beaker and there goes the acetic acid on the ion. It's still mixed in there it's soluble because it's polar. I want to keep I want to make it into a solid. What do I do Or you can introduce some acid into here introducing an acid would give back an H plus I onto the acetate ion and change it into acetic acid since acetic acid is neutral it would precipitate. And since it's precipitating, it's a solid, I can just drain the acquis portion and have left some of this precipitate at the bottom. And in that way I've separated my two compounds A and B. From each other by using extraction with the use of a Secretary funnel. Now, how can I make sure that all of the acetic acid is no longer in the organic layer? Well, you're adding base. If there's any assets still remaining, the ph of the organic layer would still be a little acidic. So you just use ph strips, you dip it in there to make sure that the organic layer is completely basic. That means the base has completely neutralized any potential acetic acid still remaining. Another thing about this, since this is an acid based reaction, you're mixing acids and bases together. They would build up pressure because in order for things to mix, you would invert the Secretary funnel to make sure that there's thorough mixing between the base and the acidic acid. This will cause a build up of pressure as you're inverting it, mixing it thoroughly, you would make sure you have the end portion of the secretary funnel pointed up, twist this opening here to allow some gas to exit. So it's pretty involved work when you're trying to use a separate story funnel by using extraction of these two types of compounds in the next video, we'll take a closer look of what would happen if we had even more compounds mixed within a solution? How could we use this acid base extraction in order to separate each one of these compounds from one another?

Hide transcripts