Use the following table:
A solution containing 80. g of KCl in 200. g of H2O at 50 °C is cooled to 20 °C.
a. How many grams of KCl remain in solution at 20 °C?
A solution containing 80. g of NaNO3 in 75 g of H2O at 50 °C is cooled to 20 °C.
b. How many grams of solid NaNO3 crystallized after cooling?
How is volume/volume percent concentration defined and for what types of solutions is it typically used?
In a laboratory experiment, a 10.0-mL sample of NaCl solution is poured into an evaporating dish with a mass of 24.10 g. The combined mass of the evaporating dish and NaCl solution is 36.15 g. After heating, the evaporating dish and dry NaCl have a combined mass of 25.50 g.
a. What is the mass percent (m/m) of the NaCl solution?
