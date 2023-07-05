Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)
Problem 93
Cobalt(II) chloride, a blue solid, can absorb water from the air to form cobalt(II) chloride hexahydrate, a pink solid. The equilibrium is so sensitive to moisture in the air that CoCl₂ is used as a humidity indicator. Write a balanced equation for the equilibrium. Be sure to include water as a reactant to produce the hexahydrate.

