Significant Figures Precision Example

Alright everyone. So here it says in this example, question determine the number of significant figures involved in measuring the length of the square. So in measuring the length of the square, we have this measurement, we see that this here is the 3.0 centimeter hash mark, And this is 3.1 and this is 3.2. So we see 3.2 cm. Remember, with the right number of significant figures, we have to add an additional decimal place. That would mean that the best answer would be 3.20 cm. Making options see our best choice.

