Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular forces are the forces of attraction or repulsion between neighboring particles (atoms, molecules, or ions). They are crucial in determining the physical properties of substances, such as boiling and melting points. The main types of intermolecular forces include hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole interactions, and London dispersion forces.

Dipole-Dipole Interactions Dipole-dipole interactions occur between polar molecules, where positive and negative ends of the molecules attract each other. In the case of HCl, the molecule has a permanent dipole due to the difference in electronegativity between hydrogen and chlorine, leading to significant dipole-dipole interactions that influence its physical properties.