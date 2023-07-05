At a restaurant, a customer chokes on a piece of food. You put your arms around the person's waist and use your fists to push up on the person's abdomen, an action called the Heimlich maneuver. (8.2)
b. Why does it cause the person to expel the food item from the airway?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The Ideal Gas Law Applications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno