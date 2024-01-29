Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
1. Matter and Measurements
4h 31m
Worksheet
What is Chemistry?
5m
The Scientific Method
10m
Classification of Matter
16m
States of Matter
8m
Physical & Chemical Changes
19m
Chemical Properties
8m
Physical Properties
5m
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
13m
Temperature (Simplified)
9m
Scientific Notation
13m
SI Units (Simplified)
5m
Metric Prefixes
24m
Significant Figures (Simplified)
11m
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements
7m
Significant Figures: In Calculations
19m
Conversion Factors (Simplified)
15m
Dimensional Analysis
24m
Density
13m
Specific Gravity
9m
Density of Geometric Objects
19m
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
9m
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
5h 21m
Worksheet
The Atom (Simplified)
9m
Subatomic Particles (Simplified)
12m
Isotopes
17m
Ions (Simplified)
22m
Atomic Mass (Simplified)
17m
Atomic Mass (Conceptual)
12m
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
6m
Periodic Table: Classifications
11m
Periodic Table: Group Names
8m
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
7m
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)
6m
Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)
8m
Law of Definite Proportions
9m
Atomic Theory
9m
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
9m
Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)
5m
Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)
11m
Bohr Model (Simplified)
9m
Emission Spectrum (Simplified)
3m
Electronic Structure
4m
Electronic Structure: Shells
5m
Electronic Structure: Subshells
4m
Electronic Structure: Orbitals
11m
Electronic Structure: Electron Spin
3m
Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons
4m
The Electron Configuration (Simplified)
20m
Electron Arrangements
5m
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
4m
The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)
12m
Ions and the Octet Rule
9m
Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified)
8m
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)
5m
Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)
7m
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
4m
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)
7m
3. Ionic Compounds
2h 17m
Worksheet
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges
12m
Periodic Table: Transition Metal Charges
6m
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified)
5m
Periodic Trend: Ranking Ionic Radii
8m
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
9m
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)
7m
Ionic Bonding
6m
Naming Monoatomic Cations
6m
Naming Monoatomic Anions
5m
Polyatomic Ions
25m
Naming Ionic Compounds
11m
Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds
7m
Naming Ionic Hydrates
6m
Naming Acids
18m
4. Molecular Compounds
2h 14m
Worksheet
Covalent Bonds
6m
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds
6m
Molecular Models
4m
Bonding Preferences
6m
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)
8m
Multiple Bonds
4m
Multiple Bonds (Simplified)
6m
Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds
10m
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)
8m
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)
12m
Resonance Structures (Simplified)
5m
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)
4m
Electron Geometry (Simplified)
7m
Molecular Geometry (Simplified)
9m
Bond Angles (Simplified)
11m
Dipole Moment (Simplified)
14m
Molecular Polarity (Simplified)
7m
5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
3h 17m
Worksheet
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change
5m
Law of Conservation of Mass
5m
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)
13m
Solubility Rules
16m
Molecular Equations
18m
Types of Chemical Reactions
12m
Complete Ionic Equations
18m
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
15m
Redox Reactions
17m
Spontaneous Redox Reactions
8m
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
17m
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
17m
Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified)
13m
Galvanic Cell (Simplified)
16m
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities
2h 37m
Worksheet
Empirical Formula
21m
Molecular Formula
20m
Calculating Molar Mass
9m
Mole Concept
37m
Mass Percent
4m
Stoichiometry
23m
Limiting Reagent
20m
Percent Yield
20m
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
3h 39m
Worksheet
Nature of Energy
5m
First Law of Thermodynamics
7m
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
7m
Bond Energy
14m
Thermochemical Equations
12m
Heat Capacity
16m
Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)
8m
Hess's Law
23m
Rate of Reaction
11m
Energy Diagrams
12m
Chemical Equilibrium
7m
The Equilibrium Constant
14m
Le Chatelier's Principle
23m
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)
17m
Spontaneous Reaction
10m
Entropy (Simplified)
8m
Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified)
16m
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids
3h 25m
Worksheet
Pressure Units
6m
Kinetic Molecular Theory
14m
The Ideal Gas Law
18m
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
13m
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
6m
Chemistry Gas Laws
16m
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
12m
Standard Temperature and Pressure
14m
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
13m
Gas Stoichiometry
18m
Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)
19m
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
11m
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids
10m
Heating and Cooling Curves
30m
9. Solutions
4h 10m
Worksheet
Solutions
6m
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
18m
Solutions: Mass Percent
6m
Percent Concentrations
10m
Molarity
18m
Osmolarity
15m
Parts per Million (ppm)
13m
Solubility: Temperature Effect
8m
Intro to Henry's Law
4m
Henry's Law Calculations
12m
Dilutions
12m
Solution Stoichiometry
14m
Electrolytes (Simplified)
13m
Equivalents
11m
Molality
15m
The Colligative Properties
15m
Boiling Point Elevation
16m
Freezing Point Depression
9m
Osmosis
16m
Osmotic Pressure
9m
10. Acids and Bases
3h 31m
Worksheet
Acid-Base Introduction
11m
Arrhenius Acid and Base
6m
Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base
18m
Acid and Base Strength
17m
Ka and Kb
12m
The pH Scale
19m
Auto-Ionization
9m
pH of Strong Acids & Bases
11m
Acid-Base Equivalents
14m
Acid-Base Reactions
7m
Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)
6m
Ionic Salts (Simplified)
23m
Buffers
25m
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
16m
Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)
10m
11. Nuclear Chemistry
56m
Worksheet
Types of Radiation
5m
Alpha Decay
8m
Beta Decay
11m
Gamma Emission
6m
Electron Capture
3m
Positron Emission
5m
Radioactive Half-Life
8m
Measuring Radioactivity
6m
BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures
1h 38m
Worksheet
Laboratory Materials
29m
Experimental Error
12m
Distillation & Floatation
12m
Chromatography
6m
Filtration and Evaporation
4m
Extraction
17m
Test for Ions and Gases
14m
BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions
47m
Worksheet
Multiplication and Division Operations
6m
Addition and Subtraction Operations
6m
Power and Root Functions
6m
Power and Root Functions
20m
The Quadratic Formula
7m
12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
1h 34m
Worksheet
Introduction to Organic Chemistry
7m
Structural Formula
8m
Condensed Formula
9m
Skeletal Formula
6m
Functional Groups in Chemistry
11m
Naming Alkanes
4m
The Alkyl Groups
9m
Naming Alkanes with Substituents
13m
Naming Cyclic Alkanes
6m
Naming Other Substituents
8m
Alkane Reactions
7m
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
2h 12m
Worksheet
Spatial Orientation of Bonds
3m
Intro to Hydrocarbons
16m
Isomers
14m
Chirality
15m
Naming Alkenes
11m
Naming Alkynes
9m
Intro to Addition Reactions
4m
Halogenation Reaction
4m
Hydrogenation Reaction
3m
Hydrohalogenation Reaction
7m
Hydration Reaction
10m
Naming Benzene
19m
Benzene Reactions
10m
14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
1h 6m
Worksheet
Naming Alcohols
16m
Naming Ethers
13m
Naming Thiols
6m
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions
9m
Intro to Redox Reactions
8m
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
7m
Reactions of Thiols
4m
15. Aldehydes and Ketones
1h 1m
Worksheet
Naming Ketones
12m
Naming Aldehydes
12m
Tollens' and Benedict's Test
12m
Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones
11m
Hemiacetal and Acetal Formation
11m
16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
1h 11m
Worksheet
Naming Carboxylic Acids
16m
Naming Esters
15m
Naming Amides
10m
Carboxylic Acid Reactions
4m
Ester Reactions: Esterification
4m
Ester Reactions: Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis
3m
Ester Reactions: Saponification
3m
Amide Formation
4m
Amide Hydrolysis
8m
17. Amines
39m
Worksheet
Classifying Amines
3m
Naming Amines
12m
Naming Ammonium Salts
11m
Functional Group Priorities
8m
Amine Reactions
3m
18. Amino Acids and Proteins
1h 51m
Worksheet
Intro to Amino Acids
6m
Amino Acid Three Letter Codes
5m
Amino Acid One Letter Codes
14m
Amino Acid Classifications
21m
Peptides
12m
Primary Protein Structure
4m
Secondary Protein Structure
17m
Tertiary Protein Structure
11m
Quaternary Protein Structure
10m
Summary of Protein Structure
7m
19. Enzymes
1h 37m
Worksheet
Intro to Enzymes
3m
Enzyme Classification
34m
Enzyme-Substrate Complex
6m
Models of Enzyme Action
5m
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity
12m
Enzyme Inhibition
8m
Enzyme Regulation: Allosteric Control
5m
Enzyme Regulation: Feedback Control
6m
Enzyme Regulation: Covalent Modification
14m
20. Carbohydrates
1h 47m
Worksheet
Intro to Carbohydrates
4m
Classification of Carbohydrates
4m
Fischer Projections
4m
Enantiomers vs Diastereomers
8m
D vs L Enantiomers
9m
Cyclic Hemiacetals
8m
Intro to Haworth Projections
4m
Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides
11m
Mutarotation
4m
Reduction of Monosaccharides
10m
Oxidation of Monosaccharides
7m
Glycosidic Linkage
14m
Disaccharides
7m
Polysaccharides
7m
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
2h 9m
Worksheet
Intro to Metabolism
10m
ATP and Energy
12m
Intro to Cofactors
4m
Intro to Coenzymes
3m
Coenzymes in Metabolism
15m
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways
5m
Intro to Citric Acid Cycle
6m
The Citric Acid Cycle
44m
Electron Transport Chain
14m
Oxidative Phosphorylation
7m
Aerobic Respiration Summary
5m
22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
2h 23m
Worksheet
Intro to Carbohydrate Metabolism
5m
Intro to Glycolysis
8m
Glycolysis
28m
Glycolysis Summary
27m
Pyruvate Oxidation
4m
Anaerobic Respiration
16m
Total Energy from Glucose
10m
Intro to Gluconeogenesis
4m
Gluconeogenesis
37m
23. Lipids
2h 26m
Worksheet
Intro to Lipids
6m
Fatty Acids
25m
Physical Properties of Fatty Acids
6m
Waxes
4m
Triacylglycerols
12m
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation
8m
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis
13m
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Oxidation
7m
Glycerophospholipids
15m
Sphingomyelins
13m
Steroids
15m
Cell Membranes
7m
Membrane Transport
10m
