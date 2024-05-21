The solvolysis of 2-bromo-3-methylbutane potentially can give several products, ­including both E1 and products from both the unrearranged carbocation and the rearranged ­carbocation.





Mechanisms 6-6 (page 282) <IMAGE> and 7-2 (previous page) <IMAGE> show the products from the rearranged carbocation.





Summarize all the possible products, showing which carbocation they come from and whether they are the products of E1 or reactions.