8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
Problem 7-19
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The solvolysis of 2-bromo-3-methylbutane potentially can give several products, including both E1 and products from both the unrearranged carbocation and the rearranged carbocation.
Mechanisms 6-6 (page 282) <IMAGE> and 7-2 (previous page) <IMAGE> show the products from the rearranged carbocation.
Summarize all the possible products, showing which carbocation they come from and whether they are the products of E1 or reactions.
