Mole Fraction Practice Problems
Carbon dioxide, CO2, is a by-product during the fermentation of sugars. At 25°C, the density of 1.25 M solution of carbon dioxide in water is 1.449 g/mL. Determine the concentration of this solution in mass percent.
A sample of vinegar is 7.00 mass % acetic acid (60.052 g/mol) in water. What is the mole fraction of acetic acid in the vinegar sample? What is the molality of the vinegar sample?
A solution of sucrose (342.3 g/mol) dissolved in water has a molarity of 0.819 M. What is the mole fraction of sucrose in the solution if the solution has a density of 0.997 g/mL?
What is the mole fraction of the components of a solution made by 2.15 g benzoic acid (122.12 g/mol) dissolved in 50.0 g of acetone (58.08 g/mol)?
Describe the preparation of a mixture containing ethanol and water where Xethanol = 0.27 and Xwater = 0.73
The average amount of methane (CH4) in the atmosphere is 1.87 ppm. If a sample of air has a total pressure of 760 mmHg, what is the partial pressure of methane in the sample?
Acetone (C3H6O) is a highly effective solvent that can dissolve both organic and inorganic compounds, and some salts too. A 2.40 M LiCl solution in acetone has a density of 0.8529 g/cm3. What is the mole fraction of LiCl in the solution?
Acetone (C3H6O) has a density of 0.791 g/mL and xylene (C8H10) has a density of 0.864 g/mL. A solution was prepared by mixing acetone and xylene. Calculate the mole fraction of acetone in a solution if 19.0 mL of acetone was dissolved in 98.4 mL of xylene.
Calculate the molality and mole fraction of an aqueous solution that is 12.5 % NaOH by mass.
Calculate the mole fraction of a solution prepared by dissolving 15.6 mL of ethanol (CH3CH2OH) in 250.00 mL of water at room temperature. Assume that the final volume is the sum of each component. The densities of ethanol and water are 0.789 g/mL and 1.00 g/mL, respectively.
Consider an aqueous solution of 100.0 g solution that has a mole fraction of 0.125 NaCl. Calculate the mass of NaCl in the solution.
Determine the mole fraction of benzoic acid (C7H6O2) in a 0.0472 m solution made of benzoic acid dissolved in hexane (C6H14).
38.9 g of lactose (C12H22O11) is dissolved in 483 g of water to a final volume of 496 mL. Determine the concentration of this solution in the following units.
a. Molarity
b. Molality
c. Percent by mass
d. Mole fraction
e. Mole percent
Theobromine (C7H8N4O2) is an alkaloid found in cacao plants. This compound is present in chocolate and is the reason why it is poisonous to dogs. Theobromine is dissolved in methanol (CH3OH) to a final concentration of 1.50 m. What is the mole fraction of theobromine in the solution?