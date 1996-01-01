Solutions: Mass Percent Practice Problems
At 20°C, the density of a 6 M solution of HCl in water is 1.098 g/mL. Determine the mass percent of HCl in the aqueous solution.
A glucose solution is prepared by dissolving 9.45 g of glucose in 168 g of water at 25 °C. What is the concentration of this solution in mass percent?
The density of commercial sulfuric acid solution is 1.84 g/mL and has a concentration of 18.0 M. Calculate the mass percent of the solution.
A 3.10 M aqueous KBr solution has a density of 1.23 g/mL. What is the mass percent of potassium bromide in the solution?
Hydrochloric acid is used to neutralize the ammonia produced from a Kjeldahl method where all nitrogen organic substances are converted to ammonia. In a 4.37 g sample of organic material, 23.0 mL of 0.280 M HCl (aq) was used up. Determine the mass percentage of nitrogen in the sample.
NH3(aq) + HCl(aq) → NH4Cl(aq)
A solution is prepared by dissolving 11.00 grams of benzoic acid (molar mass = 122.12 g/mol) in 211 grams of water. It has a density of 1.26 g/mL.
a. Calculate the % mass of the solution
b. Calculate the molarity of the solution
c. Calculate the molality of the solution