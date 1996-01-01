Functional Groups in Chemistry Practice Problems
The formula C4H9NO can have multiple structures in which the O is part of a carbonyl group. Draw the structure of a compound that is formed from the reaction between a carboxylic and an amine and identify the functional group present.
Which of the following molecules contains a carbonyl group? Methyl methanoate, 1-ethoxybutane, 1-propanol, and 2-pentanone.
Which of the following molecules contains 4 carbons?
Methyl methanoate, 1-ethoxybutane, 1-propanol, and 2-pentanone
Alcohol obtained from butane by replacing one of the hydrogens with OH is called 2-butanol. Write the structural formula for the compound.
Identify the functional group in each of the following molecules:
a) Alkyl Halide
b) Alcohol
c) Carboxylic Acid
d) Alkene
e) Alkyne
f) Amine
g) Aldehyde
h) Ester
i) Ether
j) Ketone
True or False: Ethane, ethanol, ethanal, and ethanoic acid all contain two carbons in their carbon skeleton.
Which condensed general formula is correctly paired with its corresponding functional group?
List the following organic compounds in order of decreasing polarity: CH3CH2OH, CH3OCH3, CH3COOH, C2H6, CH3COH
True or False: The carboxyl group is an example of a basic functional group, while the amino group is an example of an acidic functional group.
What is the name of the functional group that is formed when the oxygen in the hydroxyl group of an alcohol is replaced with a sulfur atom?
Which of the following organic compounds is capable of acting as a proton donor in a solution?
Which of the following compounds contains a functional group that makes it act as a base?
Which of the following compounds can act as both an acid and a base, depending on the pH of the solution it is in?
Which of the following functional groups is most likely to act as a base in a chemical reaction?
Which of the following functional groups is responsible for giving acidic properties to organic compounds?
Which of the following best describes the effect of a functional group on an organic compound?
Polymers can be created from smaller molecules that contain C=C double bonds, called monomers. One such example is the monomer styrene (C6H5CH=CH2), which polymerizes to form the polymer polystyrene, a material used widely in plastics. Draw the electron-dot structure for styrene and show the formation of polystyrene via arrow pushing.
Calculate the approximate molar enthalpy change for the formation of Kevlar (polyamide).
What makes high-density polyethylene denser than low-density polyethylene based on their molecular structure?
Provide a chemical reaction that illustrates how Saran A, poly(vinylidene chloride), can be formed from vinylidene chloride (Saran A is used in seat covers, shower curtains, cleaning cloths, etc.).
Provide the balanced chemical equation when the monomers benzene-1,4-dicarboxylic acid (HO2C—C6H4—CO2H) and 1,4-diaminobenzene (H2N—C6H4—NH2) form a polymer via a condensation reaction.
What is the monomer used to form the addition polymer with the following structure?
If vinylidene bromide and vinyl bromide alternate to form an addition polymer, what will be the structure of the polymer?