15. Chemical Kinetics
Energy Diagrams
15. Chemical Kinetics Energy Diagrams
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction X → Z and its reaction profile below.
(a) Identify the number of transition states and intermediates formed.
(b) Is X → Y faster than Y → Z?
(c) What is the sign of ΔE?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) Transition state: 2; Intermediate: 1 (b) No, Y → Z is faster (c) Positive
B
(a) Transition state: 1; Intermediate: 2 (b) No, Y → Z is faster (c) Positive
C
(a) Transition state: 1; Intermediate: 2 (b) No, Y → Z is faster (c) Negative
D
(a) Transition state: 2; Intermediate: 1 (b) No, Y → Z is faster (c) Negative