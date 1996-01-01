7. Gases
Pressure Units
7. Gases Pressure Units
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
A set of bookshelves rests on a hard floor surface on four legs, each having a cross-sectional dimension of 3.0 x 4.1 in contact with the floor. The total mass of the shelves plus the books stacked on them is 266 kg.
Calculate the pressure in pascals exerted by the shelf footings on the surface.
A set of bookshelves rests on a hard floor surface on four legs, each having a cross-sectional dimension of 3.0 x 4.1 in contact with the floor. The total mass of the shelves plus the books stacked on them is 266 kg.
Calculate the pressure in pascals exerted by the shelf footings on the surface.
VIDEO SOLUTION
Please try to answer the question before watching the video below.
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?