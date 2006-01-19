21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
21. Nuclear Chemistry Intro to Radioactivity
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the missing nuclide/particle in the following nuclear reaction equations:
A) 238U → 234Th + X
B) 218Po → 0β- + Y
C) 206Hg → 206Tl + Z
D) 210Po → α + Y
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
α; 218At; α; 206Pb
B
α; 218At; β; 206Pb
C
β; 218Rn; β; 206Pb
D
α; 218Rn; β; 206Bi