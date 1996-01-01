22. Organic Chemistry
Naming Alkanes
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the IUPAC name of each compound below:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1-butyl-3-methylcyclobutane, B) 1-ethyl-2-isopropyl-3-methylcyclotripane
B
1-isopropyl-3-methylcyclopentane, B) 1-ethyl-2-isopropyl-3-ethylcyclopropane
C
A) 1-isobutyl-3-methylcyclopentane, B) 1-ethyl-2-isopropyl-3-methylcyclopropane
D
1-butyl-3-ethylcyclopentane, B) 1-methyl-2-propyl-3-methylcyclopropane