11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Coulomb's Law
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The potential energy of two atoms as a function of internuclear distance is depicted in the diagram below.
True or False. The repulsive forces between the two atoms are strongest at point B.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False