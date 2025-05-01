Skip to main content
Hess's Law
Hess's Law: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 34Multiple Choice

If the reaction 2 A + B → C has an enthalpy change (ΔH) of -150 kJ, what would be the ΔH if the reaction is written as 4 A + 2 B → 2 C?