7. Gases
Mole Fraction
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 12.6 L mixture of ethane (C2H6) and butane (C4H10) is stored at 751 mmHg and 298 K. Calculate the mole fraction of ethane given that the mixture produces 982 kJ of heat when burned. Assume that the water produced by the reaction is a gas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.814
B
0.693
C
0.415
D
0.603