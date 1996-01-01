6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
There are multiple possible values of oxidation states for chlorine ranging from –1 to +7. Consider the chlorine oxide compounds wherein the oxidation of chlorine is +3, +5, +6, and +7, respectively. Which of the chlorine oxide compounds can no longer react with molecular oxygen?
A
Cl2O3
B
Cl2O7
C
Cl2O5
D
ClO3