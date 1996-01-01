9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Make a sketch of the five 4d orbitals. Describe how the orbitals would look if n = 4 is n = 3 instead.
The orbitals would still look like a flower with four petals, only smaller in size. The 3d orbitals would have lesser nodes than 4d orbitals, making the "petals" look more like "teardrops" instead of "beans".
