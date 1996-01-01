7. Gases
Velocity Distributions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the graph below comparing the velocity distribution of the same molecule at three different temperatures (25°C, 50°C and 75°C). Identify which curve represents the gas at 50°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D
Cannot be determined