5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A vehicle's speedometer is shown below. What is its reading in km/hr and mi/hr? How many significant figures should the reading have?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
115 mph with 3 significant figures and 185 kmh with 3 significant figures
B
115 mph with 3 significant figures and 185 kmh with 4 significant figures
C
115.0 mph with 4 significant figures and 185.0 kmh with 4 significant figures