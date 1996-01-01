12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Bond Order
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the ions Be2+ and Be2–. Sketch their molecular orbital diagrams and determine their bond orders. Would these ions exist in the gas phase?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only Be2
will exist in the gas phase.
B
Only Be2
will exist in the gas phase.
C
Both ions will exist in the gas phase.
D
Both ions will not exist in the gas phase.