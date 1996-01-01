Under standard conditions, list the following oxidizing agents in an acidic solution in order of increasing strength: Sn2+, MnO 4 –, N 2 , Br 2 , H 2 SO 3 .

Br 2 (l) + 2 e– → 2 Br–(aq) E° red = +1.07 V

H 2 SO 3 (aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e– → S(s) + 3 H 2 O(l) E° red = +0.45 V

MnO 4 –(aq) + 8 H+(aq) + 5 e– → Mn2+(aq) + 4 H 2 O(l) E° red = +1.51 V

MnO 4 –(aq) + 2 H 2 O(l) + 3 e– → MnO 2 (s) + 4 OH–(aq) E° red = +0.59 V

N 2 (g) + 5 H+(aq) + 4 e– → N 2 H 5 +(aq) E° red = –0.23 V

N 2 (g) + 4 H 2 O(l) + 4 e– → 4 OH–(aq) + N 2 H 4 (aq) E° red = –1.16 V

Sn2+(aq) + 2 e– → Sn(s) E° red = –0.14 V