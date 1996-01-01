18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Under standard conditions, list the following oxidizing agents in an acidic solution in order of increasing strength: Sn2+, MnO4–, N2, Br2, H2SO3.
Br2(l) + 2 e– → 2 Br–(aq) E°red = +1.07 V
H2SO3(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e– → S(s) + 3 H2O(l) E°red = +0.45 V
MnO4–(aq) + 8 H+(aq) + 5 e– → Mn2+(aq) + 4 H2O(l) E°red = +1.51 V
MnO4–(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + 3 e– → MnO2(s) + 4 OH–(aq) E°red = +0.59 V
N2(g) + 5 H+(aq) + 4 e– → N2H5+(aq) E°red = –0.23 V
N2(g) + 4 H2O(l) + 4 e– → 4 OH–(aq) + N2H4(aq) E°red = –1.16 V
Sn2+(aq) + 2 e– → Sn(s) E°red = –0.14 V
A
MnO4–(aq) < Br2(l) < H2SO3(aq) < Sn2+(aq) < N2(g)
B
H2SO3(aq) < Br2(l) < Sn2+(aq) < MnO4–(aq) < N2(g)
C
N2(g) < Sn2+(aq) < H2SO3(aq) < Br2(l) < MnO4–(aq)
D
N2(g) < Br2(l) < Sn2+(aq) < H2SO3(aq) < MnO4–(aq)
E
N2(g) < Br2(l) < MnO4–(aq) < Sn2+(aq) < H2SO3(aq)
F
MnO4–(aq) < Sn2+(aq) < N2(g) < Br2(l) < H2SO3(aq)