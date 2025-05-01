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17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Diprotic Acids and Bases
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium

Diprotic Acids and Bases: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
14 of 0
Problem 14Multiple Choice

Given a diprotic acid H2A, if Ka1 = 1.0 x 10-3 and Ka2 = 1.0 x 10-5, what are the equilibrium expressions for these dissociations?