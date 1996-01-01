9. Quantum Mechanics
Introduction to Quantum Mechanics
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statement is correct?
a. The shape of the orbital is determined by the quantum number ml.
b. The spin of the electron of an orbital is determined by the quantum number ms.
c. The orientation in space of the orbital is determined by the quantum number l.
d. The size of the orbital is determined by the principal quantum number n.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a & b
B
c & d
C
a & c
D
b & d