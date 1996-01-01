7. Gases
Pressure Units
7. Gases Pressure Units
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gas cylinder has a height of 100.0 cm, a width of 50.0 cm, and a length of 50.0 cm. If the air inside the cylinder is removed at atmospheric pressure of 15.3 psi, the total force (in pounds) on the surface of the can is ___.
A gas cylinder has a height of 100.0 cm, a width of 50.0 cm, and a length of 50.0 cm. If the air inside the cylinder is removed at atmospheric pressure of 15.3 psi, the total force (in pounds) on the surface of the can is ___.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.83x104 lb
B
2.50x104 lb
C
5.93x104 lb
D
15.3 lb