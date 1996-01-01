7. Gases
Mole Fraction
7. Gases Mole Fraction
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the mole fraction of Ar in the atmosphere, if its atmospheric concentration is 9,340 ppm (parts per million, by volume; that is, 9,340 L of every 106 L of the atmosphere are Ar)
Calculate the mole fraction of Ar in the atmosphere, if its atmospheric concentration is 9,340 ppm (parts per million, by volume; that is, 9,340 L of every 106 L of the atmosphere are Ar)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.541 x 10-3
B
4.856 x 10-3
C
1.254 x 10-3
D
9.340 x 10-3