7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A balloon contains 0.158 mol of gas and has a volume of 2.46 L. If an additional 0.245 mol of gas is added to the balloon (at the same temperature and pressure), what is its final volume?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.27 L
B
13.4 L
C
2.7 L
D
5.69 L