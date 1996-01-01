7. Gases
Partial Pressure
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The illustration below shows four vessels containing mixtures of gases:
Assuming that they are all at the same temperature, rank the samples in order of increasing total pressure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B < A < D < C
B
B < A < C < D
C
A < B < D < C
D
A < B < C < D