7. Gases
Mole Fraction
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the mole fraction of each component given the following data:
Component Mass (g)
N2 0.700
O2 0.800
Cl2 1.77
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
xN2 = 0.333
xO2 = 0.333
xCl2 = 0.333
B
xN2 = 0.250
xO2 = 0.250
xCl2 = 0.500
C
xN2 = 0.167
xO2 = 0.167
xCl2 = 0.667
D
xN2 = 0.167
xO2 = 0.667
xCl2 = 0.167
