6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Gas Evolution Equations
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction between aqueous hydrogen fluoride and aqueous strontium sulfite produces a gas. Write the balanced equation for this gas-evolution reaction
HF (aq) + SrSO3 (aq) →
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HF (aq) + SrSO3 (aq) → H2O (l) + SO2 (g) + Sr2F (aq)
B
HF (aq) + SrSO3 (aq) → H2SO3 (g) + SrF2 (aq)
C
2 HF (aq) + SrSO3 (aq) → H2O (l) + SO3 (g) + SrF2 (aq)
D
2 HF (aq) + SrSO3 (aq) → H2O (l) + SO2 (g) + SrF2 (aq)