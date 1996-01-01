9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Nodes
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement is true based on the radial probability distribution functions for 1s, 2s, and 3s orbitals?
A
The 1s orbital has the most electron density close to the nucleus
B
The 2s orbital has the most electron density close to the nucleus
C
The 3s orbital has the most electron density close to the nucleus
D
None of the above