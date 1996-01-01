1. Intro to General Chemistry
Physical & Chemical Changes
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify the following as physical or chemical changes:
a. Water condenses on the surface of a cold glass.
b. Rust forms on the surface of an iron nail.
c. Black smoke rises when a candle is burned.
d. A drop of alcohol evaporates on a table.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Physical change; b. Physical change; c. Chemical change; d. Chemical change
B
a. Physical change; b. Chemical change; c. Chemical change; d. Physical change
C
a. Chemical change; b. Chemical change; c. Physical change; d. Physical change
D
a. Chemical change; b. Physical change; c. Physical change; d. Chemical change