3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Ionic Hydrates
3. Chemical Reactions Naming Ionic Hydrates
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a hydrated salt with formula: Na2SO4 • x H2O. A 7.98 g of salt was heated and after complete dehydration mass was found to be 3.52 g. Determine the number of waters of hydration (x) in the given salt.
Consider a hydrated salt with formula: Na2SO4 • x H2O. A 7.98 g of salt was heated and after complete dehydration mass was found to be 3.52 g. Determine the number of waters of hydration (x) in the given salt.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8
B
6
C
10
D
12