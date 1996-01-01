Classify the following energy exchange processes as work or heat transfer. Also, identify the sign of enthalpy change (ΔE).

a. An ice cream cone melts when left out of a freezer. (Consider ice cream cone as the system)

b. A car rear-ends another car. The car that rear-ends (considered a system) stops after the collision.

c. The temperature of a room increases when a refrigerator is left running inside it for a few hours. (Consider the contents inside the refrigerator as the system)