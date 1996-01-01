8. Thermochemistry
First Law of Thermodynamics -
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify the following energy exchange processes as work or heat transfer. Also, identify the sign of enthalpy change (ΔE).
a. An ice cream cone melts when left out of a freezer. (Consider ice cream cone as the system)
b. A car rear-ends another car. The car that rear-ends (considered a system) stops after the collision.
c. The temperature of a room increases when a refrigerator is left running inside it for a few hours. (Consider the contents inside the refrigerator as the system)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Work, ΔE positive;
b. Work, ΔE negative;
c. Heat, ΔE negative
B
a. Heat, ΔE positive;
b. Heat, ΔE negative;
c. Heat, ΔE negative
C
a. Heat, ΔE positive;
b. Work, ΔE negative;
c. Heat, ΔE negative
D
a. Work, ΔE negative;
b. Work, ΔE positive;
c. Heat, ΔE negative
