10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The periodic table with electron affinity values is shown below:
Why do group 2B elements have electron affinity values of 0 kJ/mol?
A
Because transition metals are likely to lose electrons.
B
Because their p orbitals are completely filled making them stable.
C
Because their p orbitals are half-filled making them stable.
D
Because transition metals are likely to gain electrons.